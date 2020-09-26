About this show

Written and performed by Emma Palzere-Rae, "The Woodhull Project" was selected to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment. This one-woman play explores the life of Victoria Woodhull, who ran for President of the United States in 1872, through a contemporary lens. Woodhull appears today wondering if she has left any legacy. What would she think about the state of women's rights and social issues today? Tune in to see this one-hour show, tune in to ELTC's YouTube Channel to find out: https://www.tinyurl.com/ELTCYouTube

Raised in Ohio, and brought up in poverty, Victoria Woodhull and her sister Tennessee moved to New York City in 1870. During the six years there, they became the first women to run a stock brokerage on Wall Street and have their own newspaper. In addition, Victoria became the first woman to address Congress, and the first person to be arrested under the Comstock Law.