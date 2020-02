About this show

When Dorothy drops into the Land of Oz, only one thing is certain: She's got to find a way back to Kansas. A funny and fast-paced journey down the Yellow Brick Road ensues as Dorothy and her new friends travel to the fabled Emerald City to meet the Great Oz. When Oz demands a steep price for sending her home, a perilous new adventure begins. Full of ensemble possibilities, this imaginative adaptation captures the heart of L. Frank Baum's classic tale.