About this show

Dion. One name set the standard of cool for a generation. An Italian-American kid from the Bronx, Dion DiMucci skyrocketed to fame as a teenage heartthrob in the 1950s and early '60s with hits like "Runaround Sue," "Teenager in Love," and "I Wonder Why." Now, his extraordinary journey comes to the stage in a moving and intimate new musical about a life lived in the glow of the spotlight and in the shadow of addiction. The Wanderer is the riveting true story of New York's rebel king, the man Bruce Springsteen calls "the link between Frank Sinatra and rock and roll."