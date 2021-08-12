About this show

See The Righteous Brothers Live with Bill Medley and Bucky Heard! With a string of #1 classics, including the most played song in radio history, "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'," the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Righteous Brothers duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield topped the charts for over four decades. After Bobby's death in 2003, Medley continued to perform to sold-out crowds around the world, but fans and friends pleaded with him to keep The Righteous Brothers alive. Says Medley, "… No one could ever take Bobby' s place, but when I caught Bucky Heard's show it all came together—I found the right guy to help me recreate the magic." The concert experience features their biggest hits—"Lovin' Feelin'," "Soul & Inspiration," "Unchained Melody," "Rock and Roll Heaven," Medley's Grammy®-winning Dirty Dancing theme "The Time of My Life," and much more!