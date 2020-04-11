About this show

The Hombres looks at the intimacy of male relationships through the point of view of machismo culture. Set in New Jersey ("somewhere off the NJ Transit line"), the play follows Julián, a gay Latino yoga teacher, as he clashes with the Latino construction workers outside his studio — particularly the older head of the crew, Héctor, who seeks from Julián something he never expected. Tony Meneses is the author of Guadalupe in the Guest Room and The Women of Padilla, both of which had their world premieres at Two River.