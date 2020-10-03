About this show

See the Fab Faux live in concert at the State Theatre this fall! This year the group performs the album Meet the Beatles in its entirety ("I Want to Hold Your Hand," "I Saw Her Standing There") and The Beatles in Psychedelia '66-'68 ("Strawberry Fields Forever," "Penny Lane").

With a commitment to the accurate reproduction of the Beatles' repertoire, the Fab Faux treat the seminal music with unwavering respect, and are known for their painstaking re-creations of the songs. Far beyond a cover band, they play the music of the Beatles so impeccably that one must experience it to believe it.

Featuring bassist Will Lee, who has worked on The Late Show With David Letterman; Jack Petruzzelli, co-producer of Joan Osborne's Grammy-nominated Bring It on Home album; Frank Agnello, who has performed with Marshall Crenshaw, Phoebe Snow, and Richard Lloyd; Jimmy Vivino, musical director, guitarist, and bassist on Conan; and Rich Pagano, who has performed with Patti Smith and Rosanne Cash.