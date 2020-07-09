About this show

It's East Lynne Theater Company's 31st Season of TALES OF THE VICTORIANS! They can't offer you a cup of tea and homemade treats like they usually do when they perform at local B&Bs and shops, but East Lynne Theater Company actors are still reading stories by famous American authors. This year, they'll be outside in the backyard of a home in Cape May, weather permitting. Reservations are required and may be made by calling or e-mailing the office. The location will be revealed when the reservation is made.

Until further notice, they are making the following requests for everyone's safety: please wear a mask, and sit where socially-distance seats have been cleaned and placed. They'll not be serving drinks and food, but you may bring a beverage. No restroom facilities will be available.

Not in Cape May? ELTC is offering TALES OF THE VICTORIANS - AT HOME. On April 30, they launched their first TALE, and have continued to offer one every Thursday on their YouTube Channel.