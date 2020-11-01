About this show

Sugar Skull! A Virtual Día de Muertos Adventure—inspired by the live touring family show of the same name—is a delightful 30-minute virtual performance for ages 3+. The captivating theatrical experience celebrates the stories and culture of Day of the Dead, a traditional holiday that transcends borders.

Join Sugar Skull, a charismatic candy skeleton, as he follows the music towards the ultimate party! He is spurred on by the tricky Chaneques, who desperately want him to be the centerpiece on their ofrenda. Along the path, Sugar Skull meets many colorful characters who teach him how Day of the Dead is much more than a party—it is a celebration of life!

Your participation is a donation to State Theatre New Jersey's family programs. Donate What You Can—a minimum donation of $15 gives you access to this show for you and your family, larger donation amounts are greatly appreciated and help support State Theatre's family programming. We thank you for your support!