About this show

The acclaimed a cappella group Straight No Chaser returns to the State Theatre in 2020 with their Open Bar Tour! If the phrase "male a cappella group" conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses...think again. Straight No Chaser is making extraordinary music through the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices...and a healthy sense of humor. The group has a devoted international fan base, has sold more than 1.6 million albums in the US, and has made numerous national TV appearances.