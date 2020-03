About this show

Thirty years after the defeat of the Empire, Luke Skywalker has vanished, and a new threat has risen: the First Order, led by the mysterious Supreme Leader Snoke and his enforcer, Kylo Ren. General Leia Organa's military force, the Resistance — and unlikely heroes brought together by fate — are the galaxy's only hope. Experience the complete film with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra performing John Williams's thrilling score live.