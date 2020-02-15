About this show

Founded in 1977, the Siberian State Symphony Orchestra (SSSO), then led by eminent Soviet conductor Ivan Shpiller, soon won a reputation as one of the best orchestras in the former Soviet Union. In 1993, by special decree of the Russian Ministry of Culture, the orchestra was awarded the title of State Orchestra, and in 2009 received the honor of being named an important element of cultural heritage. Now led by artistic director and chief conductor Vladimir Lande, the orchestra embarks on an 8-week U.S. tour with a special stop in New Brunswick!