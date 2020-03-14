About this show

Five-time Grammy nominee Michael Feinstein joins forces with vocalist Storm Large of Pink Martini for Shaken & Stirred: an afternoon celebrating the Great American Songbook through the era of James Bond and Mad Men. You'll hear songs by Al Green, Frank Sinatra, Bill Haley, Nat King Cole, James Taylor, Chicago, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Donny Hathaway, and many others. Accompanied by a five-piece band, the charismatic duo will delight you with bubbly champagne anecdotes and vocals that go down oh-so-smooth.