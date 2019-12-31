About this show

Featuring Strauss Symphony of America Alastair Willis, conductor (London) Peggy Steiner, soprano (Dresden) Michael Heim, tenor (Vienna)

Featuring dancers from Kiev-Aniko Ballet of Ukraine & International Champion Ballroom Dancers

Waltz into 2020 with Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert, now an American Tradition! This dazzling performance evokes a golden age of Viennese music, brimming with energy, merriment, and romance. It is a glorious re-creation of the beloved Neujahrskonzert, the concert that has welcomed the New Year for more than 80 years in Vienna and all over the world. Led by a witty and charming conductor who is an expert in Viennese music, Salute to Vienna brings the music of Johann Strauss to life with European singers, ballroom dancers, and ballet. Backed by the Strauss Symphony of America, the performance is rich with selections from beloved operettas, elegant dances, lively overtures, and the beautiful Blue Danube Waltz. Celebrate the start of the New Year with Salut