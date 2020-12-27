About this show

Celebrate the New Year with this never-before-seen performance of Salute to Vienna and Budapest, filmed in Europe. Filled to the brim with the same joyful singing, dancing, and full orchestra that Salute to Vienna audiences all across North America have celebrated with since 1995! The concert will premiere from the comfort of your home on Sunday, December 27 and then can be watched again and again on-demand from December 28 until January 3. Ring in the New Year with the Blue Danube Waltz and excerpts from beloved operettas!

Co-produced by Attila Glatz Concert Productions and Operettissima Ltd.