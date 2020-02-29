About this show

Obie Award winner Brandon J. Dirden will direct Two River's sixth production from August Wilson's American Century Cycle — Radio Golf, the cycle's 10th and final play, set in 1997. Real-estate developer Harmond Wilks is determined to become the first black mayor of Pittsburgh and to revitalize the Hill District. Starbucks, Barnes & Noble, and Whole Foods are ready to move in. But one particular house on the development site, at 1839 Wylie Avenue, must be torn down, a casualty of urban blight. And that house belonged to Wilson's legendary Aunt Ester — forcing Harmond, and the Hill District itself, into a battle between the past and the future.