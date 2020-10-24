About this show

ELTC actors read their favorite stories by the master of the macabre, Edgar Allan Poe. Since we can't perform inside, we've moved our show outside to a lovely open space behind West Cape May's Fire Hall, 732 Broadway, where the Farmer's Market takes place every summer and there is plenty of parking. It's the same date, Saturday, October 24, but the time is now 5:30pm-6:30pm. The performers, Suzanne Dawson, James Rana, Lee O'Connor, and Gayle Stahlhuth will be on a small stage, using microphones. ELTC requests that guests wear masks and sit in the pre-arranged socially distanced seats.