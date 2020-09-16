About this show

Join us for Broadway Online Trivia Night, hosted by actress Kathryn Boswell! Proceeds support State Theatre's Community Engagement programs.

Attention Broadway fans! This is your moment to shine! Hostess Kathryn Boswell—who performed the role of Cynthia Weil in the national tour of Beautiful—The Carole King Musical at the State Theatre in 2019—will be your guide with questions ranging from Fiddler on the Roof, Stephen Sondheim, and Hamilton to The Music Man, Bernadette Peters, Wicked, and much more! Proceeds support State Theatre's Community Engagement programs. Laugh and enjoy an evening of Broadway fun with Broadway fans from all over the tri-state area and beyond! The first place winner gets a $150 State Theatre gift certificate. The second place winner gets a State Theatre swag bag.

Your participation is a donation to State Theatre New Jersey's Community Engagement programs.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16TH, 2020 AT 7PM