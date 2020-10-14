About this show

Nothing Matters is a fully staged Actors' Equity production that was filmed and edited during the pandemic.

The setting is Ambrose Bierce's room at the Army Navy Club in Washington, DC, in early July, 1898. Seeking Bierce's advice on how to be a better writer, Mrs. Charles Wentworth intends to merely drop off samples of her stories, but ends up having tea and learning a great deal about the fascinating journalist. Bierce's philosophy was "Nothing Matters," but of course, many things mattered to him. He was known as "the wickedest man in San Francisco" because he pursued the truth no matter who was the target of his journalist wit and humor. Having fought in the Civil War, his stories based on the experience are especially poignant, and include "An Occurrence at Owl Creak Bridge." His most famous book, The Devil's Dictionary, was named one of "The 100 Greatest Masterpieces of American Literature" by the American Revolution Bicentennial Administration in 1976.