About this show

You know the setup: wicked stepsisters, a fairy godmother, some helpful animals, and a prince carrying a glass slipper. This popular children's ballet includes all the characters you know and love. The classic fairy tale comes to life with lavish sets and costumes, performed with New Jersey Ballet's original "storyteller" narration so little children can follow the story. Join Cinderella on her journey to find her happily ever after.