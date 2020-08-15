About this show

State Theatre New Jersey is a proud presenter of the inaugural New Brunswick Heart Festival! This first-time event—presented by State Theatre, New Brunswick Cultural Center, NBPAC, and Above Art Studios—was created to celebrate the vibrant arts and history that New Brunswick and the County of Middlesex have to offer! The online festivities will include music, dance, and spoken word performances; a behind-the-scenes look inside the local theater and visual arts scene; a close-up of Middlesex County's history; interviews with artists; craft-making activities; and a special State Theatre-presented performance by bilingual children's musicians, 123 Andrés! A complete line-up of events will be announced soon.