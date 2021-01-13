About this show

Join us for Music Online Trivia Night! Proceeds support State Theatre's Community Engagement programs.

Attention music lovers! It's time to put your music knowledge to the test with our Music Online Trivia Night! Trivia will include questions on Grammy® Award-winning songs and artists and Billboard chart-topping hits from the 1960s to today!

Proceeds support State Theatre's Community Engagement programs. Celebrate music's biggest hits through the decades with music lovers from all over the country! The first-place winner gets bragging rights, a $150 State Theatre gift certificate, and a State Theatre swag bag. The second-place winner gets a State Theatre swag bag.

Your participation is a donation to State Theatre New Jersey's Community Engagement programs. Donate What You Can—a minimum donation of $5 allows you to participate, larger donation amounts are greatly appreciated! We thank you for your support and hope you enjoy the trivia festivities—it will be great to reconnect and hav