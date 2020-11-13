About this show

Million Dollar Quartet is the Tony® Award-­winning smash-­hit musical inspired by the famed recording session that brought together rock 'n' roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins for the first and only time. On December 4, 1956, these four young musicians gathered at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest rock 'n' roll jam sessions ever. Million Dollar Quartet brings that unbelievable musical moment to life, featuring timeless and enduring hits including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "That's All Right," "Sixteen Tons," "I Walk the Line," "Great Balls of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Hound Dog," and more. Don't miss your chance to experience this red-hot moment in rock 'n' roll history at Million Dollar Quartet!