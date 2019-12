About this show

Fun for the whole family! Masters of Illusion includes grand illusions, levitation, escapologists, comedy magic, sleight of hand, and more! A hit TV show on the CW, this live show of Masters of Illusion features comedic magician Chipper Lowell; illusionist Michael Turco; magician Naathan Phan, who is regularly featured on the CW show; the mysterious, mischievous cirque group the Monks; and rock and roll illusionist Tommy Wind.