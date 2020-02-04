About this show

For over 50 years, South Africa's five-time Grammy Award winners, Ladysmith Black Mambazo have warmed the hearts of audiences worldwide with their uplifting vocal harmonies and signature dance moves. With a deep respect for both their cultural and personal history, Ladysmith is ever-evolving with an eye toward their long musical legacy. Since the world discovered their powerful a cappella vocals from Paul Simon's Graceland album, the original members have welcomed a younger generation in their mission, passing along the tradition of storytelling and spreading a message of peace, love, and harmony to millions of people the world over. Anointed "South Africa's cultural ambassadors to the world" by Nelson Mandela, Ladysmith is led by the four sons of group founder Joseph Shabalala.