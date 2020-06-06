About this show

A magical, musical, and deeply personal work written and performed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues is a reminiscence of his 1950s childhood growing up on the banks of Lake Erie. Santiago-Hudson takes on more than 20 colorful characters — from would-be philosophers and petty hustlers to lost souls and abandoned lovers — in a brilliant celebration of the eccentric boardinghouse he grew up in. Santiago-Hudson returns to his roots in this tour de force performance with live blues music by composer Bill Sims Jr., performed by Grammy Award-winning blues guitarist, composer, and actor Chris Thomas King.