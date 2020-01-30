About this show

This winter, join us for the 6th Annual Kicking & Swearing One-Act Festival. Kicking & Swearing will feature insightful writings that include original comedy, tragedy, satire, and sci-fi short plays.

The Festival, presented by Mystic Vision Players, offers two evenings of separate plays. The first group of selected plays will be performed on Thursday, January 30, and the second group will be performed on Friday, January 31. The Saturday matinee, February 1, will feature all the selected plays and more...

We are looking forward to seeing you for two evenings and a matinee of exciting original theater.