About this show

Sing along, clap along, laugh along in an interactive concert experience with Jim Brickman and help support the State Theatre at the same time!

Grammy®-nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman will be performing this holiday season with the "Comfort & Joy at Home 2020" Virtual Tour. Brickman delivers the sound and spirit of the season with carols, classics, and his own hit original songs such as, "The Gift," "Sending You A Little Christmas," "Angel Eyes," and "If You Believe." A portion of each ticket purchased to this LIVE virtual event will be benefit State Theatre New Jersey.