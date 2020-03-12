About this show

See one of the world's leading entertainers, comedian Jay Leno, live in New Brunswick! Leno has captivated living rooms across the world for over 20 years with charisma, comedy, and charm as host of late night television's top-rated The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, and now with Jay Leno's Garage on CNBC. A television icon, stand-up comedian, best-selling children's book author, lovable TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder, and mechanic, Leno has been deemed "the hardest working man in show business." He has been honored by the Television Academy with an Emmy for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series and was inducted into the Television Academy's Broadcast Hall of Fame.