About this show

It's the opening night of the play The Golden Egg on Broadway, and the wealthy producer is throwing a lavish party in her Manhattan townhouse. Downstairs the celebrities are pouring in, but the real action is upstairs in the bedroom, where a group of insiders have staked themselves out to await the reviews. The result? A hilarious combination of narcissism, ambition, childishness, and just plain irrationality that infuse this glimpse behind the scenes.