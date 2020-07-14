About this show

The Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company is presenting a reading of "Historic Spout Offs," letters to the editor in Cape May newspapers from 1860 – 1925, researched and compiled by Tom Byrn. From crowded sidewalks to stealing chickens, from the Civil War to leap-year love, citizens throughout history seem always to have an opinion. Funny, touching, and quirky, this collage of the old Cape May is as current as ever. The actors involved are familiar to ELTC patrons, and most would have been here this season, performing live. They will be back on the ELTC boards in 2021. The cast is Tom Byrn, Veronique Hurley, Mat Labotka, Mark Edward Lang, Andrew Lofredo, Alison Murphy, Lee O'Connor, James Rana, and Gayle Stahlhuth. Due to the power of Zoom, the actors will be seen "together," but are actually in central Pennsylvania, Manhattan, and Cape May. Actors are appearing courtesy Theatre Authority, Inc.