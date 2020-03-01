About this show

This two-act ballet is a lively retelling of the well-known fairy tale about a brother and sister who wander into a forest where they are captured by a witch in a fantastic gingerbread house. In a classic good-triumphs-over-evil plot, the spunky youngsters defeat the witch, free other children she had baked into gingerbread, and are reunited with their loving parents in the happily-ever-after finale. The ballet incorporates the beautiful music of Engelbert Humperdinck, including his "Fourteen Angels" bedtime prayer, and features New Jersey Ballet's original "storyteller" narration so even the littlest theatergoer can keep up with ease.