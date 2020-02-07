About this show

The American Tribal-Love Rock Musical that defined a generation is back to celebrate the '60s counterculture in all of its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded, and fringed glory.

Exploring ideas of identity, community, peace, love, freedom, and happiness, Hair remains as relevant as ever, as it examines what it means to be living in an ever-changing world.

Featuring an infectiously energetic score, filled with electrifying favorites, such as "Let the Sun Shine In," "Aquarius," "Hair," and "Good Morning Starshine," this groundbreaking musical is one trip you will never forget.