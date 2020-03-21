About this show

The Golden Oldies return to the State Theatre for the annual spring concert event of the year!

Featuring:

Jay and the Americans ("Come a Little Bit Closer, "Cara, Mia," "She Cried")

BJ Thomas ("Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head," "(Hey Won't You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song," "Hooked on a Feeling")

Lou Christie ("Lightning Strikes," "Two Faces Have I," "I'm Gonna Make You Mine")

Dennis Tufano, former lead singer of the Buckinghams ("Kind of a Drag," "Mercy, Mercy, Mercy," "Don't You Care")

1910 Fruitgum Company ("Simon Says," "Indian Giver," "1, 2, 3, Red Light").