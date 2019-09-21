About this show

See actor and three-time Grammy® Award nominated comedian George Lopez at The State for his new stand-up comedy tour, The Wall World Tour! The multi-faceted star, best known for his self-titled hit television sitcom George Lopez, has embarked on three solo stand-up tours, voiced animated characters for both film and television; and has written two books; an autobiography entitled Why You Crying? (2004) and a memoir, I'm Not Gonna Lie and Other Lies You Tell When You Turn 50 (2013). He has also produced and starred in several HBO specials including The Wall; Tall, Dark and Chicano; and America's Mexican.