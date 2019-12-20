About this show

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters; husbands and wives; and life, love, and laughter. Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I, and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins.