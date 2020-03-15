About this show

Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this roarsome interactive show for all the family! Grab your compass and join our intrepid explorer across unchartered territories to discover a prehistoric world of astonishing (and remarkably lifelike) dinosaurs. Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every kid's favorite flesh-eating giant, Tyrannosaurus Rex; along with Triceratops, Giraffatitan, and Segnosaurus, to name a few. Dinosaur World Live is an entertaining, awe-inspiring natural history lesson—an unforgettable "dino-mite" adventure!