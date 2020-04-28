About this show

Seen by over 95 million people as one of the top 10 finalists on NBC's America's Got Talent, Diavolo pushes the boundaries of dance and theater, blending modern and traditional dance with gymnastics, acrobatics, and aerial stunts. The company's monumental architectural structures serve as the inspiration for the eclectic, intensely physical choreography, which explores the ways we are affected emotionally, physically, and socially by the spaces we inhabit. With bodies leaping, flying, and twirling across eye-popping, surrealistic sets, a Diavolo performance is original, awe-inspiring, and — sometimes — just a little bit dangerous.