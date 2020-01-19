TheaterMania Logo
Home link

About this show

TV's biggest dance show returns to the State Theatre with Dancing With the Stars: Live!, featuring fan-favorite professional and troupe dancers in a brand-new production showcasing every type of dance style as seen on ABC's hit show Dancing With the Stars, ranging from ballroom and jazz to modern and hip-hop.

The show delivers a spectacular night of dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko, and Emma Slater, with more surprise casting to be announced.

Show Details