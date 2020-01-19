About this show

TV's biggest dance show returns to the State Theatre with Dancing With the Stars: Live!, featuring fan-favorite professional and troupe dancers in a brand-new production showcasing every type of dance style as seen on ABC's hit show Dancing With the Stars, ranging from ballroom and jazz to modern and hip-hop.

The show delivers a spectacular night of dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko, and Emma Slater, with more surprise casting to be announced.