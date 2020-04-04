About this show

West Side Story. Candide. On the Town. Leonard Bernstein composed some of the most memorable scores of his generation — but who was the man behind the music? Join us for a thought-provoking evening of Bernstein songs and stories in this edition of Conversations in Concert, hosted by theater insider Ted Chapin.

Lenny's daughter, Jamie Bernstein, will pull back the curtain of her father's complex persona, sharing intimate moments and childhood memories from her book, Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein.

Jazz pianist Bill Charlap and his trio will be on hand to perform your favorite Bernstein classics, including "Tonight," "Maria," "Wrong Note Rag," and "Never Land."

Don't miss this joyful tribute to America's most iconic composer-conductor.