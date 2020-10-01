About this show

Program: Bach to Bowie featuring Bach 25 and StarDust "Hailed as two of the greatest virtuosos ever to emerge from Ailey land—Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson." —The New York Times Combining technical precision, power, and passion, Complexions Contemporary Ballet transcends tradition in a groundbreaking mix of styles ranging from ballet to hip hop. Founded by former members of Alvin Ailey, Desmond Richardson and Dwight Rhoden, the company has been featured on the hit show So You Think You Can Dance. For this program, Complexions presents Bach to Bowie, a tribute to two fantastic artists who each founded his own musical hemisphere. The program starts with Bach 25, an exploration of love and alliances, featuring music by Johann Sebastian Bach.