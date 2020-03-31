About this show

Hailed as a "matchless American dance company" by the Philadelphia Enquirer, Complexions Contemporary Ballet transcends dance tradition through a groundbreaking approach to the art. Founded in 1994 by master choreographer Dwight Rhoden and the legendary Desmond Richardson, Complexions' foremost innovation is to remove boundaries, not reinforce them. The company blends methods, styles, and cultures from across the globe, and the result is a continually evolving form of dance that reflects the movement of our world — and all its cultures — as an interrelated whole.

The program starts with Bach 25, an exploration of love and alliances, featuring music by Johann Sebastian Bach and various transcriptions as its inspiration to explore the chemistry within relationships that can create harmony and discord.

After intermission, audiences will enjoy Star Dust, a ballet tribute to David Bowie. Star Dust pulls classics from Bowie's extensive catalogue and displays a visual imprint inspired by his unique stage personas and restless artistic innovation. With Bowie's 40-plus-year career and more than 25 albums that stretch across musical borders, Star Dust pays homage to the iconic and chameleonic spirit of what can only be described as…Bowie.