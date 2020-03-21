About this show

Seduction. Betrayal. Despair. Ballet Hispánico reimagines Bizet's beloved opera, Carmen, with an irresistible fusion of ballet, paso doble, flamenco, and contemporary dance. Making its NJPAC premiere!

In a stark, black-and-white world, a fiery love triangle ignites. Army officer Don José falls head over heels for the sensual Spanish gypsy, Carmen. But when famous bullfighter Escamillo catches her eye, disaster isn't far behind. Bizet's classic score remains the soundtrack to Carmen.maquia, with one major difference — there are no vocals.

For nearly 50 years, Ballet Hispánico has been bringing individuals and communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through dance. The company specializes in works that fuse Latin dance with classical and contemporary techniques to create a new style in which theatricality and passion propel every move.