About this show

Join us for Broadway Online Trivia Night, hosted by actor Brandon A. Wright! Proceeds support State Theatre's Community Engagement programs.

Attention Broadway fans! This is your moment to shine! Host Brandon A. Wright—who performed the role of Harpo in the national tour of The Color Purple at the State Theatre in 2020—will be your guide with questions ranging from Grease, Nathan Lane, and Hadestown to How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Sutton Foster, Newsies, and much more! Proceeds support State Theatre's Community Engagement programs. Laugh and enjoy an evening of Broadway fun with Broadway fans from all over the tri-state area and beyond! The first place winner gets bragging rights, a $150 State Theatre gift certificate, and a State Theatre swag bag. The second place winner gets a State Theatre swag bag.

Your participation is a donation to State Theatre New Jersey's Community Engagement programs. Donate What You Can—a minimum donation of $5 allows you to participat