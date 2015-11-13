About this show

Hilarious Doug Karpf, who has performed across the country at clubs, casinos, & the U.S. Armed Forces, Andy Hayward, a NYC comic who has had the honor of performing for the NYC Friars Club, & Brick native, Mollie Sperduto, finalist at the Comedy Competition at the Tropicana Casino are the side-splitting headliners for the Kiwanis Fundraiser! Kiwanis, established in 1915, is a service organization dedicated to serving communities in over eighty countries! Brick Kiwanis Club was chartered in 1958, & has been serving Brick & surrounding communities for more than half a century. One of the objectives of Kiwanis is to provide through a practical means, to form enduring friendships, to render altruistic service, & to build better communities.