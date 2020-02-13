About this show

Grammy Award winners Boyz II Men are one of the most iconic R&B groups in music history. With an astounding 60 million albums sold, the group redefined popular R&B with their timeless hits filled with smooth harmonies and enduring themes including "End of the Road," "I'll Make Love to You," "One Sweet Day," "Motownphilly," "Water Runs Dry," "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday," and "On Bended Knee." In addition to four Grammy Awards, the group has won nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three MTV Awards, and three Billboard Awards.