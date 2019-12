About this show

A fun-filled, sidesplitting, and dazzlingly glamorous sing-along! Celebrating the divas of today and yesteryear, the female and genderqueer artists we've looked up to our whole lives, the show abounds with glorious singers who gave our dreams wings. Think karaoke with glitter, feathers, and fabulous singing as the New York City Gay Men's Chorus divas come into their own onstage.