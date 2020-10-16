About this show

Join us for the all-new LIVE interactive magic experience, Camera Tricks with Ben Seidman, streaming direct to at-home audiences. With his unique blend of psychological magic, clever comedy, and an artful sleight of hand so lovely he could charm a snake, Ben Seidmandelivers a fun, one-of-a-kind, magic experience that keeps audiences guessing and never disappoints.

Following an appearance on Penn & Teller's Fool Us and a guest-starring role on Netflix's Brainchild, simply put, Ben Seidman is on fire. As the only person in history to be named Resident Magician at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, and honored as Entertainer of the Year for Princess Cruises, Ben Seidman has secured his position as one of today's hottest magic acts.

The show is called Camera Tricks because only one of his incredible feats of magic is done through trick photography, and it's up to the audience to figure out which one.