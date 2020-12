About this show

Join Andrea McArdle, original star of Broadway's "Annie", for an intimate holiday concert! She will be accompanied by her musical director, Steve Marzullo. Andrea will perform seasonal and Broadway favorites such as "White Christmas", "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year", "N.Y.C." and, of course, "Tomorrow".

We are pleased to bring this very special Kean Stage virtual experience to you in the comfort of your home. The concert will be streamed from Kean University's Enlow Recital Hall.