About this show

Join us for a special 75th year birthday celebration of the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman, whose career has become legendary since his US debut on The Ed Sullivan Show over 60 years ago. This unique program will feature a solo recital with Perlman and his longtime pianist Rohan De Silva, well as a new multimedia experience with Perlman sharing stories of his life and career — featuring video from his Grammy-nominated documentary and extensive archives.