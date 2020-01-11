About this show

Part coming-of-age tale, part social commentary and, part comedy, American Rookie grapples with what it means to be an immigrant at a time when the country can't stop talking about it. Inspired by Dipti Bramhandkar's experiences growing up and living in America after moving from Mumbai to rural upstate New York, American Rookie brings to life the joy, humor, and pain of the assimilation process — from mimicking '80s fashion and studying Judy Blume books to constructing a new American persona altogether.